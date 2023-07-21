Bald Mountain project
Express photo by Willy Cook

A helicopter prepares to haul a load of concrete up the slopes of the Warm Springs side of Bald Mountain on Wednesday, as part of the resort’s work this summer to improve lifts and terrain. The project includes replacing the Challenger detachable-quad chairlift and quad Greyhawk lift with a new six-person, high-speed Challenger chairlift; reconstructing the Flying Squirrel chairlift, which was removed in summer 2014 after being damaged in a structure fire the previous winter; and cutting an extension of the Flying Squirrel ski run with new snowmaking.

