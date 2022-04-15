On Baldy, skiers and riders to go out with a ‘bash’

Skiers and snowboarders might be lamenting that Sun Valley Resort’s 2021-22 winter season is coming to a close—but the fun isn’t over yet.
With the lifts on Bald Mountain set to stop spinning at 4 p.m. Sunday, April 17, the resort has scheduled a lineup of parties, events and music for the final weekend.
Sun Valley has stated that it will provide access to the mountain and run lifts on both the River Run and Warm Springs sides of Baldy through Sunday. Services on the River Run side will stay open, except for the cafeteria and bar.
With nearly a foot of new snow on Baldy this week through Thursday morning, the resort reported having a 40-inch snow base at the bottom and a 62-inch base at the summit.
Typically, some lifts close at 3:45 p.m. and others shut down at 4 p.m. Check the resort’s website—sunvalley.com—or its app for daily details and conditions.
The weekend will begin with the annual Easter Egg Hunt in Sun Valley Village at 5 p.m. Friday. Kids 10 and under—grouped into zones based on age—can hunt for more than 8,000 eggs. After the egg hunt, they can take a ride on a train, snap a photo with the Easter Bunny, or go to The Toy Store for glitter tattoos and face painting. Admission is free for all events.
On Saturday, winter enthusiasts can celebrate the season at the Baldy Bash, an end-of-season street party with live music, a barbecue and a bar complete with Champagne from Veuve Clicquot. Live music from the Pisten Bullies will kick things off at 2:30 p.m., with headliner Casio Dreams hitting the outdoor stage around 4 p.m.
Partygoers are encouraged to wear their best retro ski gear to celebrate spring in style. Admission is free. Parking is limited, so party guests are encouraged to use Mountain Rides buses.
On Sunday, DJ Marlin will play tunes at the Warm Springs base from noon to 4 p.m. The final-day celebration will feature a barbecue and bar on the patio of Warm Springs Lodge. In a mountain resort tradition called “Gaper Day,” costumes are “de rigeur” on the final day of the season. ￼
