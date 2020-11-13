Baldy
Express photo by Roland Lane

With now less than two weeks to go until opening day on Bald Mountain, a wintry turn from Mother Nature has helped Sun Valley Resort’s snow guns lay the groundwork for a successful start to the 2020/21 ski and snowboard season. As per tradition, Sun Valley plans to open Baldy on Thanksgiving. Under the circumstances, the resort has enacted a series of new health and safety protocols in the hope of reducing the spread of coronavirus. See the story below for details.

