Rick Ballesteros emigrated from Mexico with his parents when he was two years old. He grew up around the mountains of Utah, watching his peers ski and snowboard from the sidelines. The barriers to entry to the sport were too high—cost, knowledge and access were all out of his reach.
That’s why, when he moved to Sun Valley two years ago, he made it his mission to start a program that teaches the Hispanic youth of Blaine County how to ski and ride.
“I tell the kids, ‘We live in a world class mountain town. People come from all over the world to ski in your backyard, and I want you to be able to experience all of that, and be comfortable and confident doing it,’” he said. “It would be a shame to grow up here and never get to see the views from the top of Baldy.”
Ballesteros partnered with Idaho Basecamp’s Outdoor Hispanic Leaders program, as well as Rotarun, Ski Butlers, Sturtevants, Backwoods and Elephant’s Perch to provide about 15 Hispanic children with weekly ski sessions for the rest of the season, complete with rental gear and instructors.
The atmosphere on Wednesday night in the snug Rotarun lodge was light and fun, even though it was freezing outside and fresh snow hadn’t fallen in a while. This group of skiers and boarders was more than happy to have the opportunity.
“I didn’t have anything to do during the winter, I was just inside all the time, so I’m excited to be able to do something outside,” said Xavier Fernando Mollesica-Montero, who snowboarded for the second time ever this week.
“My favorite part is being with my friends and getting to go down the hill,” May Rosario Risce-Molina said. “I love doing it, and I’m excited to keep learning.”
Ballesteros emphasized that the goal is more than just giving these kids a fun couple of Wednesday nights. He wants to impart skills that will stay with them throughout the rest of their lives, and is working with sponsors as well as private donors to make sure they have the equipment to do so.
“I knew it would be hard to just show them the sport and then leave them to it,” Ballesteros said. “So we’re working with donors to get them leases [through local stores] that will last them until they’re finished growing.”
He said that, so far, the reviews from the kids have been positive. Both Mollesica-Montero and Risce-Molina said they plan to continue skiing and riding through this winter and beyond.
“It’s a great way to spend time with my friends,” Mollesica-Montero said.
Joining the rookie skiers and boarders on the hill are a handful of volunteers, all with plenty of experience working with kids. All of the volunteers speak Spanish—and empowering the kids to speak in and be proud of their native language is a key component of the program.
Harry Harrison is general manager of Ski Butlers Sun Valley, a local wing of a worldwide business that provides slopeside delivery of rentals to customers. He said that as soon as he heard about this program, he knew his business had to get involved.
“One of our goals is to give back to the community—and what better way than this?” he said. “For a lot of them, this is their first time on snow—maybe it’s a slam dunk, maybe not, but they’re getting the chance.”
One of the hardest parts of this effort is translating ski and snowboarding slang into Spanish. Ballesteros found that Park City Mountain Resort’s website has a decent amount of translated terms. He used that, among other sites, to compile a cheatsheet for the instructors before hitting the slopes. One of them asked if he had found a term for “goofy-footed”—a snowboarder who rides right-foot forward.
