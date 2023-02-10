Rick Ballesteros emigrated from Mexico with his parents when he was two years old. He grew up around the mountains of Utah, watching his peers ski and snowboard from the sidelines. The barriers to entry to the sport were too high—cost, knowledge and access were all out of his reach.

That’s why, when he moved to Sun Valley two years ago, he made it his mission to start a program that teaches the Hispanic youth of Blaine County how to ski and ride.

“I tell the kids, ‘We live in a world class mountain town. People come from all over the world to ski in your backyard, and I want you to be able to experience all of that, and be comfortable and confident doing it,’” he said. “It would be a shame to grow up here and never get to see the views from the top of Baldy.”

23-02-10 Hispanic program at Rotarrun 2.jpg

Volunteer Jake Ashby shows off some technique to a group of skiers.
23-02-10 Hispanic program at Rotarrun 6.jpg

Volunteer Daniela Anguita offers help.

