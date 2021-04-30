The long-awaited reopening of the Blane County Recreation District’s Aquatics Center will take place on May 29.
The revamped facility features a new 25-yard, six-lane pool and a new, zero-depth-entry leisure pool. Other family-friendly amenities include a new basketball hoop and a new climbing wall in the lap pool, a log roller in the leisure pool and a snack bar.
Registration is now open for youth swim lessons and Dolphin swim team. Spots are limited so early registration is recommended.
To purchase a season pass at the lower early bird rate through May 31, or for more info, go to bcrd.org.
Here’s a look at pricing at what’s available:
