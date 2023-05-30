Croy Canyon Trails

Trails out Croy Canyon, photographed here on June 24, 2022, are a popular destination for hikers and mountain bikers east of Hailey.

 Courtesy photo by Mark Dee

The Wood River Trails Coalition and the Pulaski User’s Group are teaming up on Saturday, June 3, to celebrate National Trails Day with a “work party” on the Croy Canyon trail system west of Hailey.

The training and work session begins at 9 a.m. and ends at noon. All activities will be offered in English and Spanish.

Volunteers are invited to register early to help out with hands-on trails maintenance, followed by camaraderie at Hop Porter Park in Hailey. Food will be provided by the Community Table, along with activities and entertainment.

