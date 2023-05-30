The Wood River Trails Coalition and the Pulaski User’s Group are teaming up on Saturday, June 3, to celebrate National Trails Day with a “work party” on the Croy Canyon trail system west of Hailey.
The training and work session begins at 9 a.m. and ends at noon. All activities will be offered in English and Spanish.
Volunteers are invited to register early to help out with hands-on trails maintenance, followed by camaraderie at Hop Porter Park in Hailey. Food will be provided by the Community Table, along with activities and entertainment.
“We are teaming up for a day of service for hometown trails and the people who love them,” said Lex Carey, program director for the Pulaski Users Group.
The American Hiking Society designates the first Saturday in June as a day of public events aimed at advocacy and trail service. The Pulaski Users Group and Wood River Trails Coalition are nonprofits dedicated to improving trails and organizing volunteers for work on public lands.
The work designated for Saturday is described as “easy” and will take place close to the trailhead, located 3.5 miles east of the Croy Canyon Bridge on Bullion Street in west Hailey. Participants are asked to wear closed toe/ankle supporting shoes and pants and bring eye protection/sunglasses, work gloves and sunscreen.
Organizers advise volunteers to carry water, extra clothing layers, raincoats and a snack. No dogs. The entire day is free and family friendly.
