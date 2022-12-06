City of Rocks

City of Rocks is one of the country’s premier granite rock-climbing areas.

 Photo courtesy of National Park Service

Officials with the National Park Service announced last week they have acquired 105 acres of land adjacent to City of Rocks National Reserve.

The land is located along the northeastern boundary of City of Rocks in Graham Canyon and includes Train Rock and other granite outcrops, a portion of Graham Creek, aspen groves and moose habitat, according to a press release issued by the National Park Service.

On top of the National Park Service land acquisition, officials announced the Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation is purchasing an additional 260 adjacent acres that had been held by The Conservation Fund nonprofit. 

