The Hailey Public Library will host Morgan Buckert, fly-fisher extraordinaire, as she explains the families and species of aquatic insects who call our local waters home.
The talk will be held on Thursday, April 27, from 5:30-7:00 p.m. at Town Center West.
Buckert will also share examples of flies tied to match the hatch and timelines for hatches.
“Aquatic insects are a key part of the food web of healthy rivers and creeks,” said Kristin Fletcher, the library’s programs and engagement manager, “Naturalists of all persuasions find them fascinating in their own right, but knowing their complex life cycles is essential to successfully fish challenging waters like Silver Creek and the Big Wood River.”
Buckert moved to Sun Valley in 2005 to intern at Silver Creek Preserve. That three-month internship turned into a permanent stay. She has worked for almost two decades in the Wood River Valley in recreation and conservation, currently at the BCRD. She worked as a fly-fishing guide for a decade and fly-fishes throughout Idaho, Alaska, and the Texas Coast. Buckert has volunteered for Casting for Recovery for 12 years and serves as a board member for Idaho Rivers United. She also creates awesome custom cowboy boots.
