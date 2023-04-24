Fishing

From the SNRA headquarters south to Hailey, the Big Wood River is catch-and-release only and bait fishing is prohibited. Anglers must use one barbless hook per fly or lure on this stretch, according to Fish and Game.

 Express photo by Roland Lane

The Hailey Public Library will host Morgan Buckert, fly-fisher extraordinaire, as she explains the families and species of aquatic insects who call our local waters home. 

The talk will be held on Thursday, April 27, from 5:30-7:00 p.m. at Town Center West.

Buckert will also share examples of flies tied to match the hatch and timelines for hatches.

rgiorgi@mtexpress.com

Tags

Load comments