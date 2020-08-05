Construction is moving forward on schedule for the Sun Valley Resort’s new Cold Springs expansion project. On Friday, a helicopter assisted with the building of a new ski lift on Bald Mountain. The project has been in development for more than three years, and is on task for completion before the opening day of the 2020-21 ski season—whatever that may look like amid ongoing COVID-19 restrictions.
Online Poll
Most Popular
Articles
- Fairfield man sentenced to 17 years for fatal accident
- Wildfire contained near Shoshone
- The Roundup: Friday, July 31
- The Roundup: Monday, Aug. 3
- Amid budget meeting, Ketchum council clamors over masks
- School board member resigns citing ‘bullying culture’
- Antibody testing resumes in Ketchum
- The Roundup: Thursday, July 30
- Idaho sheep industry is in ‘deep trouble’
- Visit Sun Valley: Winter a time to get back to basics
Images
Commented
- Sheriff declines Ketchum’s invite for public discussion on police practices (47)
- Businesses fight back against ‘Ketchum Autonomous Zone’ (45)
- Ketchum faces lawsuit over Fourth Street closure (42)
- Courts must end democracy’s worst nightmare (31)
- BCSD prepares for fall as governor pushes to open schools (29)
- Masks do not mean a loss of freedom (21)
- Blaine County faces severe drought conditions (21)
- Ketchum, Blaine County pass mask mandates (20)
- Blaine braces for second wave (20)
- Answer the phone (19)
Events Calendar
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Will there even be a 20/21 ski season?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In