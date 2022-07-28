Idaho Trail Association Workers

Youth volunteers have a chance to learn how to clear and maintain trails this August.

 Courtesy Photo from Idaho Trail Association

The Idaho Trails Association, a nonprofit organization focused on protecting Idaho’s vast trail system, is partnering with the Wood River Trails Coalition in seeking volunteers ages 14-18 to assist in weekend trail maintenance projects at the North Fork Hyndman Creek Trail from Aug. 13-14.

Funding for this project has been provided by the Wood River Women’s Foundation.

The group plans to meet at Hyndman Trail to camp for the weekend, with meals to be provided and prepared by the Idaho Trail Association. Volunteers will learn how to clear trails by removing logs with crosscut saws and to trim back bushes. No experience is necessary to join, and there is no cost to sign up.

