The Idaho Trails Association, a nonprofit organization focused on protecting Idaho’s vast trail system, is partnering with the Wood River Trails Coalition in seeking volunteers ages 14-18 to assist in weekend trail maintenance projects at the North Fork Hyndman Creek Trail from Aug. 13-14.
Funding for this project has been provided by the Wood River Women’s Foundation.
The group plans to meet at Hyndman Trail to camp for the weekend, with meals to be provided and prepared by the Idaho Trail Association. Volunteers will learn how to clear trails by removing logs with crosscut saws and to trim back bushes. No experience is necessary to join, and there is no cost to sign up.
“Our youth trips provide a great opportunity for young people to spend time outdoors enjoying nature and learning how to work together on a trail crew,” said Kelly Hewes, Idaho Trail Association’s communications director. “Thank you to the Wood River Women’s Foundation for making this project possible and giving youth the chance to connect with Idaho’s wild places!”
According to the association, Idaho’s 10,000-plus miles of non-motorized hiking trails are an irreplaceable resource that contributes to outdoor recreation opportunities across the state. Due to low funding for the maintenance of Idaho’s trails, the Idaho Trails Association was formed to help assist with the upkeep of the state’s hiking trails.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Why can't they use an electric chainsaw ?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In