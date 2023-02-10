U.S. Capitol

U.S. Sens. Mike Crapo and Jim Risch, both R-Idaho, have reintroduced the Ski Hill Resources for Economic Development Act—otherwise known as the “SHRED” Act—a bill that aims to invest in outdoor recreation in mountain communities by allowing national forests to retain a portion of the annual fees paid by ski areas operating within their boundaries.

The SHRED Act passed the U.S. House of Representatives and the U.S. Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources during the last Congress. It never received a vote of the full Senate.

“Idaho is a popular ski destination, and local economies depend on the tourism brought in by the recreational activity,” Crapo said. “Supporting these areas and the local management of public lands is crucial for these communities to attract visitors and continue to thrive. Taxpayer dollars are best spent at the local level, where meaningful and long-lasting improvements are made.”

