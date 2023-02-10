U.S. Sens. Mike Crapo and Jim Risch, both R-Idaho, have reintroduced the Ski Hill Resources for Economic Development Act—otherwise known as the “SHRED” Act—a bill that aims to invest in outdoor recreation in mountain communities by allowing national forests to retain a portion of the annual fees paid by ski areas operating within their boundaries.
The SHRED Act passed the U.S. House of Representatives and the U.S. Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources during the last Congress. It never received a vote of the full Senate.
“Idaho is a popular ski destination, and local economies depend on the tourism brought in by the recreational activity,” Crapo said. “Supporting these areas and the local management of public lands is crucial for these communities to attract visitors and continue to thrive. Taxpayer dollars are best spent at the local level, where meaningful and long-lasting improvements are made.”
Risch said keeping the money in mountain resorts could help communities in a variety of ways.
“Skiing is not only a favorite pastime for Idahoans, but an important contributor to our outdoor economy,” he said. “The SHRED Act will keep funds close to home, allowing local ski areas in national forests to make improvements to permit processes, facilities, trailheads and wildfire prevention efforts.”
The SHRED Act is supported by the Colorado-based National Ski Area Association and its 124 member ski areas operating on public lands. Ski areas operating on U.S. Forest Service lands across the country pay fees to the agency that average more than $40 million annually. Ten of Idaho’s 18 ski resorts operate, at least partially, on Forest Service land, including Sun Valley Resort.
According to federal code, the ski-area permit fees charged to ski resorts on national forests are calculated through a complex formula that adds the permittee’s gross revenues from year-round lift-ticket and pass sales plus revenue from ski school operations. The number is then multiplied by the total by the “slope-feet percentage” on national forest land, with other factors also figuring in to the final charge.
The SHRED Act would establish a framework for local national forests—such as the Sawtooth National Forest in the greater Blaine County area—to retain a portion of ski-area permit fees to offset increased recreational use and support local ski-permit and program administration, Crapo and Risch stated this week. The SHRED Act would also provides the Forest Service with flexibility to direct resources where they are needed the most, they said.
The SHRED Act would:
l Establish a “Ski Area Fee Retention Account” to retain the fees that ski areas pay to the Forest Service. For national forests that generate ski fees, 80% of those fees would be made available for authorized uses of the local national forest. The remaining 20% of those fees would be made available to assist any national forests with winter-use or broad recreation needs.
Support winter recreation by making 75% of the retained funds in each national forest directly available to support the Forest Service Ski Area Program and permitting needs, process proposals for ski-area improvement projects, provide information for visitors and prepare for wildfires. Any excess funds could be directed to other national forests with winter-use or other recreation needs.
Make 25% of the retained funds in each national forest available to support a broad set of year-round local recreation management and community needs, including special-use permit administration, visitor services, trailhead improvements, facility maintenance, search and rescue activities, avalanche information and education, habitat restoration at recreation sites and affordable workforce housing. “This set-aside would dramatically increase some Forest Service units’ budgets to meet the growing visitation and demand for outdoor recreation,” a news release from Crapo and Risch states.
Several Democrat and Republican senators from other Western states have also supported the bill. ￼
