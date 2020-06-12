Galena Lodge will celebrate its summer opening Saturday, three months after closing its doors due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Visitors should be aware that roadwork is underway 4 miles south of the lodge, where Four Mile Bridge is being replaced. Drivers and bikers should be prepared to stop at traffic signals and expect delays, the Idaho Transportation Department stated.
Open trails near Galena Lodge include Enid’s, Galena View Loop, Grinder Portion, Harriman, Lodge Loop and Titus Lake. The Big Wood and Outhouse Loop trails remain off-limits due to seasonal wildlife closures, according to the Blaine County Recreation District.
“When approaching others on narrow trails, slow down, stop and let the other party know of your presence,” the BCRD advises on its website. “Move off the trail to help facilitate the other party’s safe passage.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In