Galena Lodge will open for the winter season on Friday, Nov. 20, with lodge hours from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and lunch served daily from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
In compliance with COVID-19 restrictions, Galena will have limited indoor seating and has installed a food truck on the patio, which has fire pits and picnic tables.
Galena will start the season off in full swing with over 2 feet of fresh snow this week. According to a press release from the lodge, snowshoe and ski trails are ready for the season.
Reserving ski, snowshoe and yurt rentals at galenalodge.com is strongly encouraged. People can also inquire about ski lessons and snowshoe tours online.
Galena is moving toward a cashless system, so customers are asked to bring a credit or debit card. Galena Lodge stated that it would prefer to process payments in a touch-free fashion.
The VAMPS and DONS ski programs will start in December with limited spaces available for online bookings.
Patrons are asked to bring a mask, a blanket and winter jacket along with additional outdoor seating.
People can buy Blaine County Recreation District Nordic season passes online at bcrd.org by Nov. 29 to receive the discounted early season pass price. Season passes will also be available for purchase at the discount price at Galena Lodge during opening weekend.
For more information, call Galena Lodge at 208-726-4010.
