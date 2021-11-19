Galena Lodge will open for the winter season tomorrow, Saturday, Nov. 20, with lodge hours from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and lunch served daily from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Galena will start the season off with a hearty Full Moon Dinner Saturday from 6:30-9 p.m., which is followed by an invitation to hit snowshoe and ski trails illuminated by moonlight.
Reserving ski, snowshoe and yurt rentals at galenalodge.com is encouraged. People can also inquire about ski lessons and snowshoe tours online.
The VAMPS and DONS ski programs will start in December with limited spaces available for online bookings.
Blaine County Recreation District Nordic season passes will be available at a discounted rate until the end of the month at bcrd.org. Season passes will also be available for purchase at the discount price at Galena Lodge during opening weekend.
For more information, call Galena Lodge at 208-726-4010.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In