Nearly 100 km of Nordic ski trails open thanks to early winter storms

Skiers followed the snow north of Ketchum on Thursday, Nov. 10.

 Express photo by Willy Cook

Nordic skiing and snowshoeing will be free of charge Saturday, Dec. 10 on all Blaine County Recreation District trails, including those at Galena Lodge 23 miles north of Ketchum. It is also “Free Learn to Nordic Ski Day” at Galena Lodge offering mini Nordic ski lessons from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. and free gear rentals. Galena is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily and serves lunch from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

