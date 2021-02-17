There will be no charge for skiing or snowshoeing on the Blaine County Recreation District’s winter trails system on Saturday, Feb. 20. A free shuttle for accessing trail locations north of Ketchum is available through Feb. 28.
The BCRD grooms and maintains more than 200 kilometers of Nordic ski and snowshoe trails throughout the Wood River Valley, including more than 60 kilometers of trails at the community-owned Galena Lodge in the Boulder Mountains north of Ketchum, the 31-kilometer Harriman Trail that reaches north through pristine forest and meadows to Galena Lodge, and 22 kilometers of trails in Hailey at Quigley Nordic.
The 32-kilometer Wood River Trail, which connects all the towns in the Wood River Valley, is always free.
The free Ride ’n’ Glide bus shuttle route runs from Ketchum to Galena Lodge on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, with stops at the Sawtooth National Recreation Area headquarters, Baker Creek Road, Prairie Creek Trailhead and Galena Lodge. Face masks are required on the bus and there is a limited capacity of 15 riders.
With an increase in skiers and snowshoers on the winter trails this season, the BCRD asks that all users follow these guidelines:
- Pick up their dog’s waste and dispose of it properly when skiing or snowshoeing on a dog-friendly trail.
- Be aware that walking is not allowed on any Nordic ski or snowshoe trail, with the exception of the Wood River Trail. Ski and snowshoe rentals are available at gear shops in Hailey, Ketchum, and at Galena Lodge.
- Stay flexible in their plans, including having a backup plan in case their preferred parking lot is full, as may happen on busy days.
- Be kind and courteous to other trail users.
A map of all BCRD’s winter trails can be found at wintertrailink.bcrd.org. For more free shuttle information, visit mountainrides.org.
