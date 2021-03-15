The Blaine County Recreation District is offering free spring Nordic skiing and snowshoeing for the rest of the 2020/2021 winter season, beginning today, March 15. That includes the trail system at Galena Lodge.
The 160-kilometer BCRD Nordic trail system is one of the largest in the United States and offers a grooming season that typically operates from Thanksgiving to mid-April.
This fee-free use of the trails is supported by a generous donation from Peter and Quin Curran.
The BCRD asks that trail users adhere to the following guidelines:
• Use a dog-friendly trail when skiing or snowshoeing with a dog. Please pick up and dispose of the dog’s waste properly.
• Be aware that walking is not allowed on any Nordic ski or snowshoe trail, with the exception of the Wood River Trail.
• Be kind and courteous to other trail users.
For more information, the latest grooming info and a map of all BCRD winter trails, visit bcrd.org.
The Blaine County Recreation District is a nonprofit organization dedicated to enhancing Blaine County’s quality of life by creating healthy, active recreational opportunities for all.
