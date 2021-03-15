Galena Snowshoeing

Thanks to a generous donation, all snowshoeing and Nordic skiing on the BCRD's 160-kilometer trail network is now free for the remainder of the season.

 Express photo by Roland Lane

The Blaine County Recreation District is offering free spring Nordic skiing and snowshoeing for the rest of the 2020/2021 winter season, beginning today, March 15. That includes the trail system at Galena Lodge.

The 160-kilometer BCRD Nordic trail system is one of the largest in the United States and offers a grooming season that typically operates from Thanksgiving to mid-April.

This fee-free use of the trails is supported by a generous donation from Peter and Quin Curran.

The BCRD asks that trail users adhere to the following guidelines:

• Use a dog-friendly trail when skiing or snowshoeing with a dog. Please pick up and dispose of the dog’s waste properly.

• Be aware that walking is not allowed on any Nordic ski or snowshoe trail, with the exception of the Wood River Trail.

• Be kind and courteous to other trail users.

For more information, the latest grooming info and a map of all BCRD winter trails, visit bcrd.org.

The Blaine County Recreation District is a nonprofit organization dedicated to enhancing Blaine County’s quality of life by creating healthy, active recreational opportunities for all.

