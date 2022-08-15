Sawtooth National Forest officials will conduct a public meeting Tuesday, Aug. 16, to present and take comments on Sun Valley Resort’s proposed chairlift and trail projects on the Warm Springs side of Bald Mountain.
The meeting is scheduled from 4:30-6 p.m. at The Community Library in Ketchum. Staff of the U.S. Forest Service’s Ketchum Ranger District and representatives of Sun Valley Resort will be present to answer questions.
The resort’s plans call for removing the Challenger detachable-quad chairlift and nearby quad Greyhawk lift and installing a new six-person, high-speed Challenger chairlift that would allow riders to unload at the top of the Upper Greyhawk area or opt to continue to the Lookout summit of the mountain. The resort is also seeking permission to reconstruct the Flying Squirrel chairlift—which was removed in summer 2014 after being damaged in a structure fire—and to cut an extension of the Flying Squirrel ski run with snowmaking.
The new Flying Squirrel lift—called Lift A in the plans—would re-establish a lift connection between the Warm Springs and Frenchman’s areas of the ski mountain. It would start at the base of the Warm Springs side and ascend to a point above the top of the Picabo’s Street and Flying Squirrel runs and the Frenchman’s chairlift, next to the I-80 track.
The extension of the Flying Squirrel run—which starts near the top of the Frenchman’s chairlift—would give skiers and snowboarders the option of continuing down the mountain on a snowmaking-served run cut through trees below Arnold’s Run to the top of Lower Warm Springs run. Currently, skiers have to make a hard left turn at the end of Flying Squirrel onto a cat track that crosses to the Warm Springs side.
Sun Valley has proposed conducting the work in 2023 and having the new lifts operating for the 2023-24 ski season.
Sun Valley Resort operates the ski area on Bald Mountain through a special-use permit from the U.S. Forest Service and must gain approval for development projects on the mountain. The Forest Service and Bureau of Land Management own the ski area’s land.
The projects are designed to “improve skier circulation, increase accessible skiable acres and maintain consistent snow quality,” the Sawtooth National Forest stated in an announcement of the meeting.
Both the Challenger and Greyhawk chairlifts were originally constructed in 1988, retrofitted in 1996 and “are reaching the end of their operational lifespans,” the Forest Service stated.
People can also get more information by contacting Kurt Nelson at the Ketchum Ranger District office, at 208-622-0083 or kurt.nelson@usda.gov, or Ilia Fiene, acting recreation program manager, at 385-405-4046 or ilia.fiene@usda.gov.
