Challenger and Greyhawk

A new proposal would bring big changes to the Warm Springs side of Baldy, which is currently served by the Challenger, left, and Greyhawk lifts.

 Express photo by Roland Lane

Sawtooth National Forest officials will conduct a public meeting Tuesday, Aug. 16, to present and take comments on Sun Valley Resort’s proposed chairlift and trail projects on the Warm Springs side of Bald Mountain.

The meeting is scheduled from 4:30-6 p.m. at The Community Library in Ketchum. Staff of the U.S. Forest Service’s Ketchum Ranger District and representatives of Sun Valley Resort will be present to answer questions.

The resort’s plans call for removing the Challenger detachable-quad chairlift and nearby quad Greyhawk lift and installing a new six-person, high-speed Challenger chairlift that would allow riders to unload at the top of the Upper Greyhawk area or opt to continue to the Lookout summit of the mountain. The resort is also seeking permission to reconstruct the Flying Squirrel chairlift—which was removed in summer 2014 after being damaged in a structure fire—and to cut an extension of the Flying Squirrel ski run with snowmaking.

Sun Valley Co.'s development plans for Bald Mountain call for removing two old lifts, installing two new lifts and extending a popular intermediate ski trail.

gfoley@mtexpress.com

Load comments