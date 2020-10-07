Though pedal-assist electric mountain bikes, or “e-bikes,” have gained popularity on BLM trails—allowing older and less experienced riders to access terrain—the mode of transportation remains controversial among other trail users.
Currently, the U.S. Forest Service prohibits e-bike use on 62 percent of public forest lands and grasslands, classifying the technology as “motorized vehicles.” (Out of the U.S. Forest Service’s 159,000 miles of trails across the country, e-bikes are allowed on 60,000 miles.)
Justin Blackstead, trail crew supervisor on the Ketchum Ranger District, said e-bikes are allowed on roads and trails only where motorized vehicles are allowed.
This fall, however, the Forest Service will consider expanding e-bike access by dividing the bikes into three categories and establishing regulations for each class on public trails, roads and grasslands.
“Serving our customers and honoring our multiple-use mission is at the heart of how we propose to manage e-bike use,” Forest Service Chief Vicki Christiansen stated in a press release. “Developing consistent, straightforward guidance on this increasingly popular recreational activity will protect resources, promote safety and increase access to national forests and grasslands for a wider range of users.”
The Forest Service’s proposed updated e-bike regulations can be accessed at bit.ly/3lgppn6. Public comment is due by Monday, Oct. 26; to submit a comment for the public record, email Penny Wu at penny.wu@usda.gov or mail a letter to Director, Recreation Staff, 1400 Independence Ave. SW, Washington, DC 20250-1124 by that date. Questions can be directed to Penny Wu at 303-275-5168.
No one should regulate the danger. The only thing that should be considered is the defunding the Forest Service. They should scrap all their policies and just start over.
they are motorized cycles---if the said trail is off limits to motorcycles then it should be off limits to e bikes
wow. You e-bikers are something. These trails got so trashes by all you covid refugees, its not even fun to go out riding anymore. Thanks visit Sun Valley, Zach and Olin for pimping this place out for profit. Shame on all of you. Easy money man, at the expense of the trails and backcountry. Whats next E-skis ? This place sold out big time. E-bikes are for e-diots !
Athletic pumped mountain bikes are the danger coming full speed down hill and around bends. Fine. Knock yourself out. Knock out the hikers while you're at it. I am not going to be taking my 60# wonderful ebike up a trail to run into anybody.
It’s just too dangerous, but if they’re lax on the rules I’ll start using my motorcycle on the trails some of those e bikes can go over 30 mph and take a much greater distance to stop. Also the trails were designed for people to use petals and get exercise, The trails are not designed for hundreds or thousands of out-of-town ebike users to blast through our trails and back country with no regard for nature or safety or others or wildlife . Also our hospital is full of COVID-19 why would we want to add more bike crash patients that were doing and 30mph in chocolate Gulch and went off the rock Cliff.... but on the other hand it would be pretty easy to go on all these trails without peddling just use motors to get me everywhere and if they start allowing them to do that we should start using our dirt bikes on the trail , If you’re going to allow motorized vehicles you’re going to allow motorized vehicles , my dirt bike and ebike Are both motorized vehicles, only one I could get away with constantly driving on the trail already 😉
Umm, although I share your concerns about e-bikes and the dangers to bike riders other trail users, please don't spread misinformation. According to St. Luke's website, there is only one patient in Wood river location who is COVID positive. Admissions over last month have been sparse, despite increased number of cases.
The trails were not designed for bikes at all. They were designed for walking by humans and pack stock for transportation through the Forest - not exersize. It really doesn't matter that much what turns the wheels, whether it's an e-motor, gas powered motor, or human power they all change the trails to one degree or another. Sorry you don't like it, but others prefer e-bikes and you're going to have to deal w it.
Hey Grainy- you are so far from the truth and if you’re not all about sarcasm I’ll take the time to explain (educate). Happy to help.
Out of three ways to spell it, you got two wrong. Pedal. Pedaling. A petal is on a flower, peddling is to sell.
Yes . Well said. I WILL take my motorcycle on any trail that a clueless e biker goes. Plus , we are the ones that maintain all the trails by the way !
Better get more hospital space for all the idiots on e-bikes going places and crashing as they never learned how to ride. Oh well, they are here to stay, just like fat skis. Cause its easier man ! Oh, and don't forget your bluetooth earbuds !
Agreed , also what if a ebike driver crashes into someone elderly and kill them because you’re driving too fast on an E bike on the trail would that be considered manslaughter because it’s a motorized vehicle ?
The last thing we need is more out of shape, inexperienced clowns getting way too far into the backcountry because their e-bike made easy. Keep them off the trails, there's plenty of motorized access in the area already!
Come on bro I like going 30 mph + on these local hiking trails , just wish the hikers would stay off the trails I’m almost hitting them when I’m flying down these single 6 inch wide trails ...
