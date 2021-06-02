With nearly all the Sawtooth National Forest’s reservation-only campsites booked last week, Forest Service staff were bracing for another year of record crowds this weekend. That prediction turned out to be true for Stanley, according to Forest Service reports, though crowds were lighter in the Wood River Valley.
On Friday, 1.9 million travelers passed through TSA checkpoints nationwide, the highest number since the beginning of coronavirus pandemic. (In 2020, the TSA screened only 327,133 people.)
Per a Good Morning America broadcast aired on May 27, Sun Valley was expected to be among the top six airline destinations in the country for domestic leisure travel, in addition to Jackson Hole, Vail, Las Vegas, Miami and Orlando.
Wood River Valley hotels were busy. A spokesman at the Limelight Hotel in Ketchum said occupancy was 90% on Friday night, completely full on Saturday and still at 80% on Sunday night. David Hansen, general manager at the Fairfield Inn in Hailey, said rooms at the hotel were almost sold out on Saturday and Sunday nights.
Kirk Flannigan, area ranger for the Sawtooth National Recreational Area, reported that the popular Redfish Lake complexes--including the popular Outlet and Point campgrounds--were at capacity over the weekend. Stanley Lake’s 24 campsites were also full, he told the Express.
Crowds petered out moving south, however, from Alturas Lake down to the more local Wood River, North Fork and Easley campgrounds.
Forest Service staff had prepared for maximum impact leading up to the holiday, as evidenced by a series of online public service announcements reminding visitors to pack out their trash and put out their campfires.
Fortunately, Flannigan said, SNRA employees saw “way fewer” dispersed campers in the SNRA this year, “which resulted in much less conflict and frustrations from the public.”
“I spent the long weekend on the forest, and it appeared that some trailheads and beach areas were at capacity but looked like the dispersed camping was at about 80%, give or take,” he said.
On Sunday afternoon, Galena Lodge parking was at about 80%, Flannigan reported. Adams Gulch saw a mix of out-of-state plates from primarily Utah, Washington and California over the weekend and exceeded parking capacity on Sunday.
“I’ve never seen Adams Gulch that crowded. People were parked all the way down [the road],” Hailey resident Laura Jorgenson said. “It makes sense, though, as a go-to biking and hiking spot so close to town.”
Jorgenson’s was one of the three vehicles parked at the SNRA headquarters north of Ketchum on Monday. Tagging along with her was her registered 16-year-old American quarter horse, Gator, for a ride on the Harriman Trail up to Murphy’s Bridge.
“It’s just a nice, relaxed ride in beautiful scenery. Harriman is a perfect path for Gator with great footing--we can trot, gallop, walk, stop by the river,” Jorgenson said. “It’s not really heavily traveled.”
She attributed the weekend’s lighter traffic in Ketchum and Galena to “probably more impressive single tracks” in the Stanley area.
The recently opened fishing season brough out fly fishermen throughout the Wood River Valley.
One was Eric Rivera from Seattle. Rivera said he came to the valley this weekend to take advantage of the newly opened season and pack in some mountain biking, adding that he planned on returning next summer.
“Every fisherman I’ve met on the water has been super nice, cordial,” he said, standing in a strong current near Hulen Meadows.
Another family at the Harriman Trailhead, who requested their names not be printed, said they were surprised to find SNRA campgrounds so empty this weekend. The family, which owns a second home in Bellevue, came from Seattle to celebrate the birth of two children arriving in the fall.
“There weren’t even that many people up in Stanley,” one family member said. “We were all surprised. But we’re happy to have come out for two weeks to enjoy everything that Sun Valley has to offer.”
Lost River Outfitters owner Scott Schnebly and fly-fishing guide manager Susanne Connor said that many out-of-staters had come in over the weekend asking for the best pools to fish.
The truth is that it all depends on water temperature and insect hatching patterns, they said.
“We’ve been very, very busy,” Connor said, “though of course, we worry about the fish. The water is so low right now that many rainbows have had no place to spawn.”
By Monday afternoon, only five cars were parked at Lake Creek trailhead, and by 4 p.m. only local 5B plates could be found at Adams Gulch.
