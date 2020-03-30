Sections of three southern Idaho rivers will be closed to fishing from April 1 through the Friday before Memorial Day weekend to protect spawning rainbow trout.
The Idaho Department of Fish and Game stated in a press release that none of the closures are due to coronavirus concerns. Rather, they are regular annual closures.
Fishing will reopen on Saturday, May 23.
Closures by regulation effective April 1 are:
• The Big Wood River from the Richfield Canal diversion upstream to its headwaters, including tributaries.
• Silver Creek upstream from U.S. Highway 93, including waters within The Nature Conservancy and the posted sections of Loving and Butte creeks on Hayspur Fish Hatchery property.
• The South Fork of the Boise River from Neal Bridge (Forest Road 189) upstream to Anderson Ranch Dam.
The department noted that while fishing can be a great way to relax in these stressful times by breathing fresh air and soaking up some much-needed sunshine, it encourages everyone to be safe by practicing social distancing and to respect the fact that small communities can quickly become overwhelmed with visitors.
Anglers are responsible to know and understand the regulations for the body of water where they are fishing. Fishing regulations can be found at many locations, but under current social distancing orders, the best way to find them is to visit Fish and Game’s website at idfg.idaho.gov.
For more information, call the Magic Valley Regional Office at 208-324-4359 or the Southwest Regional Office at 208-465-8465.
bait..... and click. Suspended really? Don't you mean standard seasonal closure. Just add more fuel to the fire to everyones stress.
