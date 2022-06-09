Anyone in Idaho will be able to cast a line and enjoy a day of fishing without a license Saturday, June 11, though all other fishing regulations still apply.
In the Magic Valley, Idaho Fish and Game staff will be stationed at the Riley Creek Ponds near Hagerman Fish Hatchery, loaning out rods, reels and tackle to novice anglers.
Daily fishing licenses normally cost $13.50 for residents and $22.75 for nonresidents. Kids 13 years old and younger do not need a fishing license in Idaho.
"Catchable-sized trout ranging from about 10 to 13 inches are regularly stocked statewide and in many easily accessible fishing spots, including community ponds, local reservoirs and nearby lakes,” Fish and Game stated.
Over the past month, fish hatcheries have stocked about 450,000 catchable rainbow trout throughout the state, Fish and Game Hatchery Manager Bryan Grant said. Nine hundred were stocked at Penny Lake in May, according to the department.
The following rules still apply while fishing the Big Wood:
From the SNRA headquarters north of Ketchum to Golden Eagle subdivision north of Hailey, fishing is catch and release only, and anglers must use artificial flies and lures and single barbless hooks—no worms or other bait is allowed.
From Golden Eagle to the Glendale Road bridge south of Bellevue, there is a two-trout limit, but none between 12” and 16” can be taken and must be released if caught.
From Glendale Bridge to Hot Springs Landing, the trout limit is six. The same limit applies to the river north of SNRA headquarters and in all tributaries upstream of Magic Reservoir.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
The “non” conservation agency .
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In