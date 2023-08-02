Approximately 21,675 catchable rainbow trout will be stocked throughout the Magic Valley Region in August.
Hatchery personnel from Fish and Game’s Magic Valley Region will be stocking the approximately 10- to 12-inch catchable-sized rainbow trout, dependent on river, lake and pond conditions. Dates may change due to weather or staffing constraints.
For maps of the Idaho fishing locations and other angling destinations, visit the Fishing Planner at idfg.idaho.gov.
Many of the waters highlighted on the site are easy to access, family-friendly fishing destinations. All people need to get started is a fishing license and some basic tackle. Annual adult fishing licenses cost $30, junior licenses (ages 14-17) cost $16, and youths under 14 can fish for free. People can get a license at license.gooutdoorsidaho.com.
Fishing for stocked rainbow trout, particularly in community ponds, is an easy way to introduce new anglers to the sport by using simple set-ups such as worm/marshmallow combinations or commercial baits such as Power Bait or Crave, either near the bottom or below a bobber. The “Learn to Fish” webpage offers diagrams for basic bait rigs at idfg.idaho.gov/fish/basics.
Most Idaho waters are open to fishing year-round, but some may have slightly different rules. The 2023-2024 Idaho Fishing Seasons and Rules booklet outlines season dates, special regulations and bag limits. It is available at any Idaho Fish and Game office or at most sporting goods stores statewide.
