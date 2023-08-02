Approximately 21,675 catchable rainbow trout will be stocked throughout the Magic Valley Region in August.

Hatchery personnel from Fish and Game’s Magic Valley Region will be stocking the approximately 10- to 12-inch catchable-sized rainbow trout, dependent on river, lake and pond conditions. Dates may change due to weather or staffing constraints.

For maps of the Idaho fishing locations and other angling destinations, visit the Fishing Planner at idfg.idaho.gov.

