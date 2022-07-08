If you’ve grown accustomed to huffing and puffing up your favorite dirt road or mountain biking trail and have been passed by someone who doesn’t seem to be working very hard at all, you may have been dusted by someone on an electronic bike, or e-bike for short.
The secret: Onboard batteries give pedalers a boost.
Agencies in and around the Wood River Valley are regulating these ubiquitous and increasingly popular machines, keeping them off limits on many trails prized by traditional cyclists, such as Fox Creek and Lake Creek and the single-track trails around Galena Lodge.
Other popular hiking and biking trails to the south, including the entire Croy Canyon trail system west of Hailey, are open to e-bikes.
The popular Harriman Trail north of Ketchum, which is as wide as a road, is also off-limits to e-bikes. The same goes for the Wood River Trail, a paved bike path that stretches from Ketchum to Bellevue.
These new regulations, established by the Bureau of Land Management and U.S. Forest Service, with special attention given to the Sun Valley Resort and Blaine County Recreation District, mark the latest in a decades-long effort to negotiate potential conflicts between hikers, horses, motorized vehicles and bikes.
E-bikes are permitted on many single-track trails in the Wood River Valley that have historically been opened to dirt bikes.
“The history of motorcycle use here goes back further than mountain bikes, so we do have many miles of motorized trails for e-bikes,” said Jeff Wolter, an employee at Backwoods in Ketchum.
BLM areas, located predominantly in the south valley, provide for more e-Bike options than up north, which is predominantly administered by the Forest Service. The BCRD’s new 13.5-mile Quigley Loop Trail in Hailey is open to e-bikes, for example.
Farther to the north in the Sawtooth Valley, a popular e-bike accessible trail is the Fisher-Williams loop.
The Wood River Trails Coalition, BLM and Forest Service share notes on trail regulations and trail conditions throughout the summer and have compiled a website that combines them.
Sarah Gress, Executive Director of the Wood River Trails Coalition, said the ongoing regulation of e-bikes seems to have less to do with the impact these machines have on trails and more to do with philosophical ideas regarding trail use.
“Some people are concerned about the speed of e-bikes, but it also relates a lot to the wilderness ethic, whether or not people on e-bikes should have such easy access to the backcountry,” Gress said.
The Wilderness Act prohibits motorized machines of any kind in federally designated wilderness areas. But Gress said the anti-e-bike sentiment sometimes carries over more generally into less restricted areas.
“It might come down to the fear of losing the human-powered backcountry experiences,” she said.
Gress, who uses an e-bike in her work on trails with work crews, said e-bikes are pushing people to “reimagine” the significance of those really long rides in the woods and mountains.
“And they allow older people to extend their mountain biking careers,” she said. “They also allow those with physical disabilities to access the outdoors in ways they would not be otherwise able to.”
In general, the farther north you get in the Wood River Valley, the more likely you are to find e-bike restrictions on single-track trails. Get farther out into the designated wilderness areas and you will find some areas off limits even to horses, leaving you with a final transport option: your feet. ￼
I hope the statement in the article: "The same goes for the Wood River Trail, a paved path that stretches from Ketchum to Bellevue" is in error or just poorly phrased. I've not heard the BCRD has prohibited legal e-bikes on the Wood River Trail. (That's what the BCRD website shows.) If this statement is true, it would be most unfortunate. The majority of cyclists I see on the trail these days are riding an e-bike. The bike riders are typically age 50 - 70, and ride e-bikes due to physical limitations. Contrary to the myth and folklore promoted by a few, the e-bike cyclists I see on the Wood River Trail daily ride slowly (12- 15 mph) and cautiously. Legal e-bikes are limited in maximum speed and cannot consistently sustain a speed of more than about 18 mph. The cyclists I witness riding fast (20 - 25 mph) are riding high performance road bikes on skinny tires, or a very infrequently, a few ride an illegal electric motorcycle. I do agree that the opposition by a minority to e-bikes has nothing to do with safety or environmental impact, and has everything to do with the arrogance of a few to exclude those that are not elite athletes.
Good luck enforcing people from riding e-bikes on trails which by definition are off limits. Who is going to police it and what are the penalties? As a frequent non-motorized rider on the bike path I have noticed a definite increase on e-bikes on the path. What I understand on the path it is okay for "pedal assisted" e-bikes but there is also an increasing number of e-bikes which have a throttles and don't need to be pedaled so they are basically electric motor cycles.
There's e-bikes on the path from Kt to Bellevue, flying past people at 25mph.
