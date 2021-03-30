COVID-19 quashed the typical fanfare—and pond skim—of Dollar Days, but the family mountain quietly wrapped its season under bluebird skies on Sunday, March 28.
Over on Bald Mountain, Sun Valley also closed Seattle Ridge and dining in the Roundhouse for the year. The resort plans to keep both Baldy base areas as well as the Lookout, River Run and Warm Springs lodges open through April 11, its scheduled closing day.
“Both Dollar and Bald Mountains saw a healthy flow of traffic throughout the season,” the resort said in a statement Monday. “We were encouraged by the number of return guests as well as pass holders joining us throughout the season.”
