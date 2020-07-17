The Blaine County Recreation District’s adult Fitworks exercise facility in Hailey was closed for four days about two weeks ago following a report that one of its clients had COVID-19.
“A program participant thought they had COVID, but it turned out they did not,” BCRD Executive Director Jim Keating said. “It turned out to be a drill for us and resulted in exhaustive cleaning of the facility and communications with patrons.”
Keating said the BCRD was poised to follow contact tracing protocols with the South Central Health District until the person tested negative for the coronavirus.
“The consultation began for contact tracing with South Central, but the actual contact tracing did not begin,” he said.
Contact tracing includes calling anyone who has had personal contact with someone who has tested positive for the coronavirus.
The Recreation District decided in early May to move forward with its summer camps by incorporating social distancing protocols and other precautions to reduce the risk of COVID-19 transmission among its kids.
Keating said six weeks in, the camps are “going quite well,” with temperature checks taken each morning for staff and kids. He said 55 kids are enrolled, 65 percent of the usual enrollment number of 85.
“We are working with a pod structure for the kids, with staff dedicated to each pod, and dedicated spaces for each pod,” he said. “The demand for camps has been less around the valley this summer. Safety is all about having smaller groups.”
BCRD Director of Trails and Facilities Eric Rector said at a BCRD board meeting Monday that trail use on the district’s extensive trail system was very high.
“It’s crazy busy like I have never seen it before,” Rector said.
The BCRD board and staff entered into discussions Monday about fall program scheduling, the need to fix a roof at Galena Lodge and projected ticket prices for Nordic passes for the winter.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In