Four inches of fresh snow overnight Wednesday was enough for Sun Valley to open the bowls on Baldy Thursday morning. The resort dropped the ropes on Lookout, Mayday, Lefty and Kaitlin’s Bowls—all black diamonds—as well as Sigi’s Bowl, a blue, and Broadway Face, the easiest of the top. In all, Baldy had 66 trails and nine lifts open on Thursday. Dollar had seven trails and six lifts. Due to COVID-19, the resort plans to manage capacity on “peak days” by limiting day pass sales, a spokeswoman for the company said on Thursday. If you’re going to either hill, Sun Valley recommends buying your pass in advance.
Online Poll
Most Popular
Articles
- The Roundup: Monday, Dec. 14
- Sun Valley P&Z gives nod to Dollar-area rezone
- La Cabañita recognized by Sen. Jim Risch
- The Roundup: Wednesday, Dec. 16
- The Roundup: Tuesday, Dec. 15
- Friedman welcomes new instrument approach system
- Governor issues dire COVID-19 forecast, no changes
- F&G: Moose pair in Hailey needs wide berth
- COVID vaccine shipped, region awaits more
- The Roundup: Thursday, Nov. 17
Images
Collections
Commented
- Amid surge in COVID cases, Hailey loosens restrictions (79)
- District 26 representatives push for statewide mask requirement (67)
- ‘Calling an election unfair doesn’t make it so’ (46)
- COVID panel calls for action on Idaho ‘crisis’ (36)
- Hotel developer seeks $100 million in damages from Ketchum (33)
- Gov. Little must require masks (33)
- At Sun Valley, evolution with an eye on stoke, safety (30)
- COVID-19 now leading cause of death in Idaho (29)
- School board to consider in-person learning after holidays (28)
- There was no fraud (28)
Events Calendar
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In