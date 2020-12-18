Four inches of fresh snow overnight Wednesday was enough for Sun Valley to open the bowls on Baldy Thursday morning. The resort dropped the ropes on Lookout, Mayday, Lefty and Kaitlin’s Bowls—all black diamonds—as well as Sigi’s Bowl, a blue, and Broadway Face, the easiest of the top. In all, Baldy had 66 trails and nine lifts open on Thursday. Dollar had seven trails and six lifts. Due to COVID-19, the resort plans to manage capacity on “peak days” by limiting day pass sales, a spokeswoman for the company said on Thursday. If you’re going to either hill, Sun Valley recommends buying your pass in advance.

