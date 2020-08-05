The Blaine County Recreation District board passed a $3.4 million budget for fiscal 2021 designed to streamline expenses in anticipation of COVID-19 uncertainties and demand for recreation district programs and facilities.
Executive Director Jim Keating said the budget is “relatively conservative” and calls for no salary decreases or staff job cuts next year. He said the budget was balanced by making “modest cuts” to travel expenses, office and computer purchases, spending on fuel and other general expenses.
“We had to rethink the modeling for all parts of the organization due to COVID, without eliminating any of our programs,” Keating said.
Keating said youth programs, including summer camps, are expected to see another year with a drop in revenue along with an increase in costs due to cleaning and the need for increased staff. He said the Nordic ski program would help offset such losses.
“Nordic is by far our biggest program,” he said.
The budget anticipates a 17 percent increase in Nordic pass sales for a total of $600,000 in revenue next winter.
“We already saw this increased demand through the end of last season,” Keating said.
The BCRD budgeted for no changes in pass revenue for the Aquatics Center, which next year is expected to incorporate a new multi-million-dollar pool addition.
Keating admitted to uncertainty as to whether a significant number of clients will buy pool passes next summer to meet expectations of the pandemic persists.
“That will depend somewhat on how comfortable people feel about buying season’s passes for the pool,” he said.
The 2021 budget is far less than the current year’s $5.78 million budget, which Executive Director Jim Keating had called “the largest budget ever in terms of expenses.” Major expenditures this year included construction of a second pool at the Aquatic Center in Hailey, development of a parking lot at Quigley Canyon in Hailey and purchase of a new PistenBully machine to groom Nordic trails.
