The Blaine County Recreation District is offering early season discount passes for winter use of hundreds of kilometers of Nordic ski trails. The deals last until Nov. 29.
The adult BCRD Nordic season pass for ages 18 and over costs $222 ($272 for regular season) The adult BCRD/Sun Valley Combo Nordic season pass costs $415 ($559 for regular season). Additional tax-deductible donation passes are also available.
Regular cost season passes on BCRD trails for dogs are on sale for $49, good for designated BCRD Nordic trails where dogs are allowed. The BCRD Snowshoe season pass is available for $65. A Mountain Rides Ride ‘n’ Glide season pass, which takes skiers all the way to Galena Lodge, is available for $19.
For more information and online purchasing go to bcrd.org or call 208-578-2273.
