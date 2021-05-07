After several years of starts and stops, Hailey will finally have an improved place to swim and play this summer. The Blaine County Recreation District will open its newly renovated and expanded Aquatics Center later this month, doubling the number of people the facility can serve, and with added features.
“Most importantly, the BCRD’s Aquatic Center revitalization project provides the opportunity to teach even more children in our community critical swimming skills through our swim school,” said Morgan Buckert, associate director of development and communications for the BCRD. “The Aquatic Center provides a safe place to learn to swim, with programming for all ages.”
Limited preseason pool hours begin May 29. Regular summer hours start Saturday, June 12. Swim lessons, youth swim team, lap swim, aquarobics classes, recreational open swim hours and poolside yoga will be offered throughout the season.
Construction on the $2.5 million facility started in 2017 and was completed last fall, with construction delays due to the pandemic, Buckert said.
“The renovated pool and new pool have not had any swimmers yet,” she said.
New features at the pool include a renovated 25-yard, six-lane pool and a brand new “zero-depth” leisure pool.
“It’s like a beach,” Buckert said. “There is no step into the pool, which makes it more accessible.”
Other amenities include a new basketball hoop, a new climbing wall in the lap pool area and a log roller in the leisure pool, as well as a snack bar during open swim.
Buckert said the addition of the new zero-depth entry leisure pool doubles the capacity of the Aquatic Center.
“The original facility was built in 1985, when the population of Blaine County was half of what it is today,” she said.
She said the pool was rebuilt and expanded with a combination of BCRD funding and individual and foundation gifts and grants.
Season passes are available for online purchase with early-bird pricing of $154 for a family of four, $80 for adults, $66 for children (17 and younger) and $66 for seniors (62 and older), available through May 31. Season passes include entry all summer to open swim and lap swim. Due to COVID-19, facility capacity for open swim will be limited to ensure social distancing.
Youth Swim School offers group swim lessons for children ages 3-12 in two-week sessions from June 14 to Aug. 19. The skill-based, age-appropriate group lessons consist of 30-minute classes, Monday through Thursday each week, for $42 a session.
The Dolphins Swim Team registration is open online for children ages 5-18 who can swim 25 yards. Participation in the Sagebrush Swim League meets will be determined based on COVID-19 prevalence in the community and surrounding areas. Dolphins Swim Team registration is $80 for children 10 and under, and $120 for children 11 and over.
For more information on all BCRD Aquatic Center programming and to register for programs or purchase season passes, call 208-578-2273 or visit bcrd.org.
