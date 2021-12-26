A new round of heavy snowfall on Saturday led the Sawtooth Avalanche Center to issue an avalanche warning for the entire Wood River Valley, Stanley, Fairfield and the surrounding Sawtooth, Smoky, Boulder, Pioneer, White Cloud and Soldier ranges.
Amid extreme avalanche danger, the Sun Valley Resort announced that it was delaying the opening of Baldy on Sunday morning and temporarily suspended uphill access as ski patrol crews worked to artificially trigger slides.
"Please do not venture into closed areas and always ski or ride with a partner," the resort stated.
All recreationalists should avoid slopes steeper than 30 degrees throughout central Idaho, "including the runout zones of avalanche paths at valley bottoms," according to the Avalanche Center.
"Our snowpack is capable of producing very large, destructive avalanches. Some of these could run full-path to the valley floor," Avalanche Specialist Chris Lundy wrote in a Sunday morning forecast.
Most of the valley picked up between 10 and 14 inches since Saturday morning, Lundy said.
"Hailey and Ketchum picked up a foot in town. Areas that were favored by this storm—in particular, the Soldiers, Dollarhide Summit area, and Western Smokies—appear to have received 16" or more," Lundy wrote, noting that the snowfall intensity was about "1-2 inches per hour."
On Christmas Eve, a 1,000-foot-wide avalanche broke on Galena Summit that "would have destroyed a small neighborhood," according to the Avalanche Center.
Other large, natural avalanches occurred in the Smokys and Sawtooths.
"With the near continual loading of the snowpack over the past 4 days, it's hard to know when all heck will break loose. But there's a good chance it's today," Lundy wrote.
"It's not possible to predict with 100% accuracy what will happen today, but it sure seems like things are going to come unglued."
For more detailed information, visit sawtoothavalanche.com
