With COVID-19-related restrictions lifting at many of the great mountain resorts across America, skiers and riders are eager to return to some normalcy—and to get back on the slopes—in the 2021-22 winter season. So far this December, though, one critical facet seems to be missing—and that has snowsport aficionados across the nation wondering: “Where’s all the snow?”
The short answer: Not in the intermountain west—at least not yet.
Major western resorts in Vail, Aspen, Jackson, Sun Valley, Tahoe, Big Bear, and many others have experienced a lack of significant snowfall, and most have experienced higher-than-normal December temperatures that challenge the production of man-made snow. Whenever it snows next in Denver will be the latest first snow for the city on record, according to the National Weather Service—and the record begins in 1882. Prior to this, the latest Denver saw snow to start a winter was on Nov. 21, 1934—87 years ago. Up I-70, front range resorts haven’t fared much better. Over in Breckenridge, only 4” of snow had fallen as of Dec. 8, rendering just nine of their total 187 ski runs open for business. At Vail, 4” of snowfall has reduced the ski area to only 4% of its full acreage.
This phenomenon isn’t just gripping Colorado, though. Jackson Hole got some snow this week to bring its mid-mountain base to 10 inches—enough snow to support six of its 131 runs, according to Thursday’s snow report. Luckily for these resorts, temperatures have been low enough to sustain decent man-made snow. In California, resorts like Big Bear have fallen victim to above average temperatures; on Thursday, its in-house snow report claimed no natural snow yet this season.
Against that backdrop, Sun Valley’s 22 inch base holds up well—though unseasonable weather to start the month delayed the opening of runs on Baldy and kept Dollar Mountain from opening as planned this weekend. As of Thursday, 10 runs were open on Bald Mountain, with Lower Canyon and Roundhouse Slope opening since the day prior. Three lifts and the Kinderspielplatz magic carpet are operating.
Meanwhile, one place has seemingly taken all the snow for itself: Hawaii. Over the past week, Hawaii had been issued a blizzard warning as a cold season “Kona” storm blasted through the state, dumping some 20 inches of rain and more than a foot of snow on its highest peaks, creating winter conditions Sun Valley guests and residents have been praying for.
Winter storm watch issued
For skiers, some relief may be on the way. Early Thursday morning, the National Weather Service issued a winter storm watch for much of the Wood River and Sawtooth Valleys over the weekend. That forecast calls for up to two feet of snow above 7,000 feet—basically, the bottom of Roundhouse Slope—and 6-12 inches below 7,000 feet. The possibility of heavy snow may make travel difficult, the Weather Service warns—but it may also help jump start winter in the Wood River Valley. ￼
