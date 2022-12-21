Sun Valley Resort is opening more terrain on Bald Mountain as the typically busy holiday weeks approach.
On Tuesday, the resort was running 10 lifts on Baldy, serving 94 trails, 46 of them groomed.
The Warm Springs, River Run and Seattle Ridge areas of the mountain have all been open to skiers and snowboarders. Dollar Mountain is also open. Sun Valley reported having a 70-inch snow base at the summit of Baldy on Tuesday.
