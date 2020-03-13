A years-long effort by the Blaine County Recreation District to plan, fund and rebuild its Aquatics Center is on schedule for completion and a grand opening on Memorial Day.
“We are in a dash to the finish,” BCRD Executive Director Jim Keating said.
In August, the Recreation District began construction on the second phase of its Aquatic Center renovation, updating the existing lap pool, adding a kid-friendly recreational one, building a hot tub, modernizing mechanical systems and revamping the overall site.
Keating said Tuesday that work on the new pools and related structures and equipment is “95 percent complete,” with a remaining $250,000 site development and landscaping project underway.
The new construction work cost $1.5 million and follows a $500,000 rebuild of the on-site bathhouse complex completed in 2017. All in, the revamped facility is expected to cost $2.5 million.
About $500,000 is being spent on site planning, engineering costs, fixtures and furnishings, Keating said.
Conrad Brothers Construction, working with Infinity Pools, has contracted for the new construction. All Seasons Landscaping is undertaking the landscaping job.
First built in 1985, the BCRD Aquatic Center sees some 22,000 visits each summer. Last year, 450 kids enrolled in its learn-to-swim programs. An additional 100 participated in its swim team.
The expansion will allow the BCRD to grow its instructional programing by 50 percent, according to the Rec District.
