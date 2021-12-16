Sun Valley Resort mountain crews work at Dollar Mountain on Wednesday, preparing terrain for the opening of the ski area Friday, Dec. 17. The resort is also continuing to open new terrain on Bald Mountain, after a storm dropped more than 2 feet of snow in the Ketchum-Sun Valley area last weekend and earlier this week. Plans were in place to open the Seattle Ridge area of Baldy and the bowls on Friday. On Thursday, the Roundhouse gondola and the River Run, Lookout Express and Challenger chairlifts were serving numerous runs on Baldy. After 1 inch of snow fell Wednesday night, the resort reported having a 49-inch snow base at the summit of Baldy and a 36-inch snowpack at the base of the mountain.
featured
Another Day, Another Dollar
Greg Foley
