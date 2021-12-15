Amid storm, Sun Valley Resort opens more terrain on Baldy

With a winter storm dropping significant snow in south-central Idaho Saturday through Tuesday, Sun Valley Resort has gradually been opening more terrain for skiers and snowboarders on Bald Mountain.
On Tuesday, the resort opened the Challenger chairlift on the Warm Springs side of the mountain, as well as the Flying Squirrel, Picabo’s Street, Limelight, Lower Warm Springs, Arnold’s Run and Maiden Lane runs on that side. The resort opened the top of the Warm Springs side of Baldy on Monday, including Upper Warm Springs, Upper Limelight and I-80.
Runs open on the River Run side of the mountain on Tuesday included: Upper College, Lower College, Mid River Run, Lower River Run, 42nd Street, Sunset Strip, Roundhouse Slope, Roundhouse Lane, Lower Canyon and the Kinderspielplatz run for children. The expert-terrain runs Holiday, Exhibition and Sunnyside Bowl were also open, as well as the Shadyside terrain park on Lower River Run.
In the Frenchman’s area of Baldy, Graduate, Upper Can-Can, Upper Janss Pass, Upper French Dip and Lilly Marlane were open mid-morning on Tuesday.
The Roundhouse Express gondola and the River Run and Lookout Express chairlifts were running Tuesday to serve the River Run side.
New terrain opened Tuesday as the morning progressed.
Plans to open more terrain have been facilitated by significant amounts of fresh snow, with some 25 inches recorded on the summit of Baldy from Saturday through Tuesday morning. Sun Valley reported 6 inches of new snow Monday night and snow continued to accumulate into the morning Tuesday.
The new snow augments some natural snow from earlier in the season and manmade snow on numerous runs. The resort reported having a 44-inch snow base at the summit of Baldy at dawn Tuesday and 31 inches at the base.
Some additional snow is possible later in the week and on Saturday, according to forecast models.
Sun Valley is scheduled to open Dollar Mountain on Friday, Dec. 17.
In addition, the Roundhouse restaurant on Baldy is open for the season and is taking reservations, the resort announced.
The resort provides updates on mountain conditions through its app and on its website, sunvalley.com. ￼
