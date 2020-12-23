The Sawtooth Avalanche Center on Monday issued an avalanche warning for the Banner Summit Area and Sawtooth and Western Smoky Mountain Zones located west and northwest of Sun Valley.
“Large natural and human-triggered avalanches are likely. Avalanches may be triggered from below and to the sides of avalanche starting zones above,” the center stated on Monday. “Travel in avalanche terrain is not recommended.”
The warning formally expired on Tuesday, though avalanche risk was still “considerable” in all four of the Avalanche Center’s forecast areas. That means human-triggered slides are “likely” in avalanche terrain, according to the most recent report.
Last week’s snowfall has settled into a dense slab that has not bonded to a weak layer of snow underneath, according to the center. The highest avalanche danger is forecast for middle-to-high elevations.
“You are most likely to trigger an avalanche where the wind has built slabs, but avalanches are likely in sheltered terrain as well,” the Avalanche Center stated on Tuesday.
Wet snow, low-elevation rain and strong wind gusts observed over the weekend are contributing factors to avalanche danger, according to the center.
“Snowfall is difficult to estimate when the snowpack is rapidly settling thanks to the warmest temperatures we’ve seen in some time and low elevation rain,” Avalanche Specialist Ben VandenBos stated in a Monday forecast.
Temperatures approaching the single digits are likely for the rest of the week, however.
“A sharp cold front will swing through the area … dropping temperatures into the upper teens to low 20s and bringing 1-5 inches of additional snow,” VandenBos stated.
Over the weekend, SAC staff members and members of the public observed snowpack being pushed past its breaking point. Two public field reports noted avalanches south of Galena Pass and in Cunard Gulch, southwest of Easley Hot Springs, on Saturday.
“Today is a good day to take a few steps back and think about the way you are traveling in the mountains,” the Avalanche Center stated Monday. “The hazards you are facing today are very different than they have been up to this point.”
ITD issues avalanche closure
In light of heightened avalanche danger, the Idaho Transportation Department closed a section of state Highway 21 from Grandjean to Banner Summit (milepost 93.7 to milepost 105.5) Sunday night, marking the first avalanche-related road closure of the season.
The road was reopened Tuesday morning, according to ITD’s Twitter account.
