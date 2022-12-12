Seattle Ridge

Seattle Ridge, seen here on Dec. 2, is slated to open Friday, Dec. 16.

After a two-punch storm dropped close to 3 feet of snow on Bald Mountain over the weekend, Sun Valley Resort is preparing to open more terrain for skiers and snowboarders.

Sun Valley plans to open the popular Seattle Ridge area of Baldy on Friday, adding the popular intermediate terrain to dozens of trails that have already been opened this season.

The resort on Monday morning reported receiving 31 inches of new snow over the previous three days, bringing the snow depth to 70 inches at the summit of Baldy and 55 inches at the base.

