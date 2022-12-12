After a two-punch storm dropped close to 3 feet of snow on Bald Mountain over the weekend, Sun Valley Resort is preparing to open more terrain for skiers and snowboarders.
Sun Valley plans to open the popular Seattle Ridge area of Baldy on Friday, adding the popular intermediate terrain to dozens of trails that have already been opened this season.
The resort on Monday morning reported receiving 31 inches of new snow over the previous three days, bringing the snow depth to 70 inches at the summit of Baldy and 55 inches at the base.
Resort officials had to close some areas in recent days for avalanche control and on Sunday ordered the closure of all uphill travel on Baldy until further notice.
On Monday, the Mayday lift that serves the Baldy Bowls was closed. With powder conditions, six lifts were providing access to 58 trails on Monday.
On Dollar Mountain—which opened Friday—two lifts were providing access to six trails on Monday. Uphill travel has also been closed on Dollar until further notice.
For the latest information on lifts, trails and conditions, check the Sun Valley Resort app.
