Seattle Ridge, seen here on Dec. 2, is slated to open Friday or Saturday, depending on conditions.

After a two-punch storm dropped close to 3 feet of snow on Bald Mountain over the weekend, Sun Valley Resort is preparing to open more terrain for skiers and snowboarders.

Sun Valley plans to open the popular Seattle Ridge area of Baldy on Friday or Saturday, adding the popular intermediate terrain to dozens of trails that have already been opened this season.

The decision depends on snow conditions, Sun Valley Resort spokeswoman Jenna Vagias said Tuesday. Mountain staff were testing snow stability at Seattle Ridge and in the Baldy Bowls on Tuesday, she said.

