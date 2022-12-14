After a two-punch storm dropped close to 3 feet of snow on Bald Mountain over the weekend, Sun Valley Resort is preparing to open more terrain for skiers and snowboarders.
Sun Valley plans to open the popular Seattle Ridge area of Baldy on Friday or Saturday, adding the popular intermediate terrain to dozens of trails that have already been opened this season.
The decision depends on snow conditions, Sun Valley Resort spokeswoman Jenna Vagias said Tuesday. Mountain staff were testing snow stability at Seattle Ridge and in the Baldy Bowls on Tuesday, she said.
“The safety of the terrain for our guests, given all the new snow, is our top priority,” she said.
The resort on Monday morning reported receiving 31 inches of new snow over the previous three days, bringing the snow depth to 70 inches at the summit of Baldy and 55 inches at the base.
Resort officials had to close some areas in recent days for avalanche control.
On Tuesday, the Baldy Bowls and the Mayday lift that serves the area were open. Seven lifts were providing access to 73 open trails Tuesday on Baldy.
On Dollar Mountain—which opened Friday—three lifts were providing access to nine trails on Tuesday.
For the latest information on lifts, trails and conditions, check the Sun Valley Resort app. ￼
