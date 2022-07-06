The Adams Gulch trail system north of Ketchum gained some new ground recently for adaptive sports mountain bikers.
A new three-quarter-mile trail for hand cyclists was completed last fall on the Forbidden Fruit trail. Additional improvements are expected later this summer.
“Forbidden Fruit is a trail we have been riding forever,” said Higher Ground Adaptive Program Manager Mose Duchano. “It’s a great trail for the tricycles we use because it is wide enough, but access to it was not great. The bridges were too narrow. Now, it’s more fun for everybody that rides it.”
The $500,000 project has been a collaboration between the Sawtooth National Forest Ketchum Ranger District, National Forest Foundation, Higher Ground, the Wood River Trails Coalition, and Big Wood Backcountry Trails. Significant contributors to the project include The J.A. and Kathryn Albertson Family Foundation and Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation.
Elizabeth Wharton, public affairs officer for the Forest Service, said about three-quarters of the funding has been spent or is currently obligated for work to be completed.
“We are on schedule to have all three phases of this project competed by November 2022,” Wharton said.
Ranger District Trail Crew Supervisor Justin Blackstead said the project planning began more than two years ago to reduce a potential hazard of having people exiting the advanced one-way Forbidden Fruit Trail too quickly onto Eve’s Trail. The new ADA trail became part of the solution after the BCRD’s Trail Coordinator Chris Leman suggested accommodating hand cyclists who were already riding on Adams Gulch Road.
Duchano said the new route provides a mellower option for beginners.
His group of adaptive riders “ride the berms and jumps like anybody else,” Duchano said. “But now it has an easier section on the bottom.”
Blackstead said workers are still addressing access options and working to improve the riverside environment at an area close to Ketchum.
“We did a small re-route around two trail bridges on Old Adams Gulch Road/Trail, eliminating the need for them, while also making significant improvements to the riparian area,” said Blackstead. “This September we have contracted Titus Trails to rebuild the remaining four bridges to meet the width requirements for adaptive bikes.”
Blackstead said he hopes the public will give work crews a wide berth when they utilize heavy machinery to carry the bridge components to the construction sites in September along Old Adams Gulch Road/Trail.
Additional upgrades to the popular Adams Gulch trailhead are also in the works.
“Near the end of September, we hope to start the trail head adjustments, including a new double vault toilet and new parking pattern,” Blackstead said. “This, too, will require some patience from the public so we can do this project efficiently and safely. A little inconvenience now will help make sure we have a nice trailhead facility going forward.”
Wood River Trails Coalition Executive Director Sarah Gress said other ADA compliant trails include the Quigley Canyon Loop east of Hailey.
“It was built to be wide enough,” she said.
Duchano said the Galena trail system north of Ketchum provides many options.
“The Galena trail network is awesome for us. It has everything from service roads for beginners to rip and flow trails.” For more info on local trails go to: bcrd.org. ￼
