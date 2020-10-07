The Ketchum Ranger District is seeking comments on a proposed adaptive sports enhancement project in the Adams Gulch trails area north of Ketchum that would add a three-quarter-mile trail for hand cyclists.
The project would also repair a section of advanced mountain biking trail known as Forbidden Fruit and add improvements at the Adams Gulch trailhead.
Ranger District Trail Crew Supervisor Justin Blackstead said the project began over conversations with Wood River Trails Coalition board members about Forbidden Fruit and Adams Gulch Road. The goal was to reduce a potential hazard of having people exiting the one-way Forbidden Fruit Trail too quickly onto Eve’s Trail.
Around the same time, Blackstead received an email from Chris Leman, trails coordinator at the Blaine County Recreation District, showing adaptive athletes using their hand cycles on Old Adams Road.
“The bridges were too narrow for their hand cycles, so they were forced to go through the creek,” Blackstead said. “This did not sit well with me as I could tell it was a major inconvenience for them.”
A decision was made to add wider bridges that will allow hand cyclists to use them and then dovetailed into making the new Forbidden Fruit Extension wider to allow hand cyclists an “awesome flow trail opportunity,” Blackstead said. The plans for Adams Gulch then grew to include proposed additions to parking and restrooms at the trailhead.
“I think these changes should lead to a safer and more enjoyable experience for our trail users,” Blackstead said.
Blackstead said he plans to locate funding for the project through partnering with the Wood River Trails Coalition, Higher Ground, the National Forest Foundation and Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation to complete the project.
“Engaging these partners and the public is a key to success in ensuring we are doing the right thing for our community,” he said.
Blackstead said that if all goes smoothly, he hopes to begin work on the two-year project next summer.
The U.S Forest Service is now taking comments on the proposed plan until Oct. 15. To learn more go to fs.usda.gov/project/?project=58722.
Correct comment link is https://www.fs.usda.gov/project/?project=58722
This is well deserved upgrade to the area. Would also be great if they could improve Forbidden Fruit to have actual advanced options on it instead of being a fun but very, very watered down "flow" trail.
