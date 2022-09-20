Forbidden Fruit

Forbidden Fruit is one of the most popular mountain bike trails in Adams Gulch.

 Courtesy photo by Mark Dee

Adams Gulch trailhead will be closed beginning Sept. 26 with a tentative reopening in November. The road will be closed to the public beyond the intersection of Adams Gulch Road and Old Mill Road.

All trails in Adams Gulch will remain open, except for areas under construction.

In the fall of 2021, the Wood River Trails Coalition, National Forest Foundation and Higher Ground partnered with the Ketchum Ranger District of the Sawtooth National Forest and contracted with Titus Trails to perform extensive maintenance on Forbidden Fruit and to build a mile-long extension. This extension is designed specifically for adaptive mountain bikers, but also provides a fun alternative from Eve’s for all riders.

tevans@mtexpress.com

