A rabid bat was caught in Twin Falls County this week, according to the South Central Public Health District. Now the district is urging residents to take precautions if they see a bat active during the day or see any unusual behavior from bats.
“Normally, bats are not dangerous, but it’s never a good idea to harass or play with any wild animal,” district Epidemiology Program Manager Tanis Maxwell said in a press release on July 1.
“If you see an active bat during the day, or any other unusual behavior, it is best to avoid that animal to prevent exposure to diseases like rabies,” Maxwell said.
According to the Health District, the rabies-infected bat was the first this year to test positive in the district, and there are no indications that the bat bit any humans.
That being said, Maxwell noted in the press release that rabies can be fatal for humans and animals.
“It is crucial you keep yourself and your animals away from any infected bats,” she said.
People who catch a bat and need it tested can call 208-737-5912 or 208-737-5971.
