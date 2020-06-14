A fire that began just after midnight Saturday morning four miles northeast of Hailey has been contained as of 7:30 p.m. last night, according to the Bureau of Land Management.
As of Saturday night, the fire had burned 56 acres. The BLM expects the fire to be controlled by 6 p.m. on Monday.
As of midday Sunday, Quigley Drive remains closed, according to BLM.
Crews from Wood River Fire & Rescue and the Hailey Fire Department responded to reports of flames in the area of Quigley Canyon.
According to a statement from Wood River Fire & Rescue Chief Ron Bateman, the first unit on scene reported smoke visible from east Hailey and requested additional resources from Ketchum Fire, Bellevue Fire and the Sun Valley Fire Department. Wood River Fire & Rescue reported that the fire covered five to 10 acres on the northern part of the canyon on the southern aspect of the slope, moving slowly uphill.
The land belongs to the Bureau of Land Management, which responded and assumed control of the fire at 3:40 a.m. Saturday.
As of Sunday morning, an investigation into the cause of the fire was ongoing.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In