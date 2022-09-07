A community meeting is scheduled Wednesday night in Stanley to discuss the Ross Fork Fire, which continues to torch the west side of the Sawtooth Valley following a rapid run over Labor Day Weekend.
The briefing comes as the fire spreads between the headwaters of the Salmon River and Alturas Lake on the west side of state Highway 75. The fire made its first encroachments eastward across the highway Tuesday afternoon, according to the federal fire management site Inciweb; aided by aircraft, firefighters were able to stem its growth into the Pole Creek area, the Forest Service said.
The fire approached 29,000 acres Wednesday morning. At that time, Great Basin Team 3--a burlier Type 2 federal crew--assumed command of the fire from the group of local agencies and hotshot crews that had been managing the blaze for the past several weeks. With the new team on scene, 366 firefighters were assigned to the Ross Fork Fire, double Tuesday's count.
High winds and hot weather stoked the Ross Fork Fire over Labor Day Weekend, prompting mandatory evacuations—and major reinforcements—against …
