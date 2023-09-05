A newly filed police report and arguments made in court on Tuesday afternoon outlined more information surrounding the arrest of Hailey resident William R. Butler in connection to an apparently random shooting at a public park in Hailey last Friday.
The shooting left 34-year-old Hailey resident Michael A. Bosse in the intensive-care unit last Friday.
According to a news release from the Sheriff’s Office, deputies from Hailey and the BCSO were dispatched to Lions Park around 11:26 a.m. Friday in response to someone in the vicinity “yelling for help.” Police then found Bosse suffering from “a single gunshot wound to the head,” according to a probable-cause-for-arrest affidavit filed by BCSO Lt. Mike Abaid.
Bosse, parked in his car near the baseball field, was still conscious and able to describe the suspect as “a slightly overweight white male with grey/blonde hair, driving a grey vehicle,” Abaid stated.
Authorities later determined that Bosse had “sustained a gunshot wound above his left eye which traveled through his head and lodged in his right temple,” Abaid said.
Bosse was transported by Air St. Luke’s helicopter to St. Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise, a Level II trauma center, for treatment Friday afternoon, and was later transferred to the University of Utah Hospital in Salt Lake City, a Level I trauma center, for surgery, according to Abaid.
On Monday, Bosse’s sister, Tamara Oakcrum Gessner, shared with the Express that the shooting “destroyed both of [Bosse’s] eyes and he will be permanently blind from the attack.” While cognitively unscathed, she said, Bosse faces several surgeries ahead and “a long road of recovery and adjustment.”
“The Michael we know and love is still there,” Gessner said. “He's able to talk and communicate coherently. [We’re] thankful his amazing mind was not taken from him too … Michael has always been full of life. He loved to travel and he loved his job working with dogs. His life will change. He didn't deserve this."
Bosse is a professional dog trainer who was previously employed at Mountain Humane in Hailey, according to the shelter’s human resources director, Brent Householder.
A GoFundMe page was set up over the weekend to cover Bosse's medical bills. The fundraiser had raised over $10,000 as of Tuesday morning.
"I don’t believe Michael has health insurance or much money to his name," Organizer Jayne Fenton stated. He has a passion for animals and is a great guy! His friends in Hailey, Idaho would like to ask for help with his medical bills and rehabilitation. Anything is appreciated."
BCSD Superintendent: ‘Lockout’ called off after 10 minutes
Blaine County School District Superintendent Jim Foudy told the Express that all public schools in Hailey, including the Community Campus, were placed in “secure status” around 12:45 p.m. Friday following a recommendation from the Hailey Police Department.
“Secure status,” previously called a “lockout,” means that all doors must be locked and no visitors are allowed in, but school operations can continue normally inside the building, Foudy said. He said the protocol primarily impacted Wood River High School and lasted about 10 minutes, until about 12:55 p.m., when the School District received an "all clear" phone call from the Hailey Police Department.
“It's hard to say how many students were off campus," Foudy stated in a Tuesday email to the Express. "Normally, lunch is over by 12:05, but last Friday was a unique schedule and went until around 1:00. So, they were right in the middle of lunch.”
Foudy said two emails were sent to parents that corresponded with updates from the HPD. The first, sent at 12:45 p.m., read: "Out of an abundance of caution, all Hailey schools will be placed in ‘secure’ status at 12:45, due to an incident in the city of Hailey. Updates will follow."
The second, issued ten minutes later, read: “All Hailey schools have returned to regular status. All Clear."
Around 3:30 p.m. Friday—about four hours after Butler allegedly shot Bosse—the Hailey Police Department stated on Facebook that there was “no cause for alarm” and “all is well within city limits.”
“This ‘secure’ status was a precautionary measure due to a preliminary conversation between a Hailey Officer and a BCSD School Official,” the department stated in the post, which was later deleted. “Again, there is no need to be alarmed and our city's schools were never in danger.”
Around 5:55 p.m. Friday, Sheriff Steve Harkins issued a press release urging residents to “be aware of their surroundings” because the shooting suspect was still at large.
“At this time, we don’t know whether this was a targeted attack or if there is a threat to the public,” the press release stated, contradicting the earlier Hailey Police Department report.
The Sheriff’s Office described the suspect as a “white male driving a grey vehicle." No further information on the man’s appearance, his vehicle make and model, license plate, or whether he was armed and dangerous, was shared on Friday night.
The Sheriff’s Office also asked in the news release for tips from anyone who might have witnessed the shooting.
Dashcam video leads to interrogation, arrest
According to Abaid, a citizen came forward on Saturday with dashcam video that was taken as his or her vehicle approached Lions Park “from the east” just minutes before Bosse was heard screaming for help on Friday morning, Abaid stated.
The dashcam footage shows a gray Toyota RAV4 with a roof rack “leaving Lions Park in a hurried manner and turning east onto Bullion St.,” Abaid stated. BCSO Sgt. Josh Prichard used the footage to locate Butler's vehicle at a grocery store parking lot off Main Street in Hailey. Prichard followed the vehicle back to Butler's home on Myrtle Court, just off River Street, and Butler and his wife were brought in for questioning at the Sheriff’s Office headquarters around 3:30 p.m., Abaid said.
In that interview, Butler allegedly “admitted to shooting a man who was sitting in the driver's seat of a vehicle at Lions Park” and told police that “he had been thinking of shooting [Bosse] for several weeks due to being annoyed that the male would just sit in his car and be on his phone every time he and [his wife] would pass him when walking their dogs at Lions Park.”
“William admitted to leaving his residence the morning of Sept. 1 with his Ruger .22 Caliber pistol, with the intention of driving to Lions Park and shooting the male,” Abaid stated. “He described that when he arrived at Lions Park, he drove past the male's vehicle and then proceeded to the south end of the parking lot. He then turned around and drove up to the side of the male's car and asked the male if he had observed any moose around.”
According to Butler’s account, Bosse looked up at Butler but did not respond to his question and “looked back down toward his phone.” This allegedly prompted Butler to retrieve his pistol and shoot Bosse in the head. Butler allegedly told police that he fled the scene after he heard Bosse cry out, Abaid stated.
“When asked if he was trying to kill the male when he shot him, William said ‘yes,'" Abaid stated. "William told us that the gun he used to shoot the male was a Ruger .22 pistol, which was located in the dresser drawer of the upstairs bedroom at his ... residence."
Meanwhile, deputies searching Butler’s home and vehicle found a “bullet casing consistent with a .22 caliber pistol” on the driver-side floorboard of the RAV4 and a Ruger .22 caliber pistol with a suppressor in an upstairs bedroom dresser drawer.
“In this same drawer next to the pistol was a small leather satchel containing several rounds of .22 caliber ammunition,” Abaid stated.
According to previous Express reporting, Butler has worked as an Uber driver and a bounty hunter for a local bail bonds agency. His LinkedIn profile states that he currently works as a “senior move manager” in Hailey, and previously worked in Idaho as a “reserve police officer” and a private security officer, as well as a volunteer hunting safety instructor with the Idaho Department of Fish and Game and a pistol-shooting instructor with the National Rifle Association.
On Monday, Fish and Game spokesman Terry Thompson said his agency could not immediately verify Butler’s past employment or volunteer work with the department; neither could the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, where Butler claimed to have worked prior to 2009 in various statements online.
According to Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) records associated with Butler's address that Abaid listed in his affidavit, Butler previously dealt firearms in Blaine County under the business name “Idaho Gun Broker” through July 2020, when his Federal Firearms License expired.
Judge sets bail at $1.5 million on Tuesday
Around 15 people attended Butler’s initial arraignment in Fifth District Court in Hailey on Tuesday afternoon, including his wife, who was seen holding tissues and being comforted by friends. Butler, attending in via Zoom from the Blaine County Jail, spoke softly and said he understood the charges against him.
Prosecutor Stacie Summerhill told the court that it was “hard to overstate” the risk that Butler posed to the community during the 29 hours he was at large and called the attack on Bosse “a tragedy.”
“From what we can tell, this was a completely random act of violence. There’s no indication that there was any connection between Mr. Butler and the victim,” she said. “Rather, it appears to have been a completely malicious, random, and unprovoked attempt to take someone’s life.”
Summerhill argued for $1 million bail, asking Haemmerle to order Butler to stay within south-central Idaho before trial and to turn over any other firearms in his possession that have not already been seized by law enforcement.
Public Defender Doug Nelson asked for $250,000 bail, noting that Butler has lived in Hailey for the “last 30 years” and is “really stable guy” without any prior felony offenses. Nelson also suggested that Butler “in my opinion, and in the jailer’s opinions,” may have “dementia or brain atrophy.”
“Probably $250,000 [bail] is too much for the Butlers to make, but $1 million seems out of control, given his presumption of innocence,” Nelson told the court.
Haemmerle over-delivered on Summerhill’s request, setting bail at $1.5 million. She also issued a 10-year-long protection order barring Butler from going near Bosse, and ordered that Butler must surrender all firearms and ammunition to the Blaine County Sheriff’s Office if or when he is released.
“To the extent that [Butler’s wife] is present in the courtroom, I would encourage her to cooperate with the Sheriff in facilitating a date and time in which all firearms and ammunition can be surrendered,” she said, “depriving Butler of not ownership, but of possession.”
Butler is due back in court in person before Judge Daniel Dolan for a preliminary hearing at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 19.
