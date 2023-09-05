A newly filed police report and arguments made in court on Tuesday afternoon outlined more information surrounding the arrest of Hailey resident William R. Butler in connection to an apparently random shooting at a public park in Hailey last Friday.

The shooting left 34-year-old Hailey resident Michael A. Bosse in the intensive-care unit last Friday.

According to a news release from the Sheriff’s Office, deputies from Hailey and the BCSO were dispatched to Lions Park around 11:26 a.m. Friday in response to someone in the vicinity “yelling for help.” Police then found Bosse suffering from “a single gunshot wound to the head,” according to a probable-cause-for-arrest affidavit filed by BCSO Lt. Mike Abaid.

Michael bosse

Michael Bosse
William R. Butler

William R. Butler
Hailey Police Department

A now-deleted post from the Hailey Police Department on Friday, Sept. 1.
Lions park shooting

Hailey Police and the Blaine County Sheriff's Office responded to Lions Park on Friday, Sept. 1. 

