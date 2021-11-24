Mason John Shepherd, 31, of Ketchum, was sentenced on Nov. 15 to two years of supervised probation and a suspended one-year jail term after pleading guilty to a felony charge of domestic battery in front of a child and a misdemeanor charge of malicious injury to property.
Shepherd will also need to pay $345 in court costs, complete 19 hours of community service, submit to regular drug and alcohol testing and go through a 52-week, state-certified domestic violence offender intervention program, Magistrate Judge Jennifer Haemmerle ruled. He faces a suspended $3,000 fine in the event that he does not complete the required community-based programming.
Blaine County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a Ketchum home shortly before 11 p.m. on Sept. 8 after receiving multiple calls about a possible domestic battery in progress, according to a probable-cause-for-arrest affidavit written by Blaine County Sheriff’s Deputy Walter Todd. Shepherd was arrested that night on charges of domestic battery in front of a child and aggravated assault, both felonies, and two misdemeanor charges of property and cell phone destruction.
He was accused of tackling a person in the home and taking their phone, as well as forcing his way into a door after he was locked out, injuring a person in the process. Following his arraignment in Magistrate Court on Sept. 9. Shepherd was served a no-contact order stemming from the case and must not contact his victim for one year, as recommended by Prosecuting Attorney Rick Allington.
Shepherd said he was “remorseful” for his actions and issued an apology, court records show. ￼
