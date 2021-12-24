The Wood River Land Trust has raised more than $200,000 over the past four months in a bid to permanently protect 22 acres of city-owned land out Croy Canyon, according to Annual Fund Manager Liz Pedersen.
That’s more than half the Land Trust’s fundraising goal of $360,000—the cost of purchasing a conservation easement from the city of Hailey.
Once that goal is met, the Land Trust plans to build a wildlife-friendly and accessible trail system through the property, which would remain under city ownership. The trails would link Mountain Humane to Lions Park, effectively extending the Hailey Greenway from Colorado Gulch and Draper Preserve.
In a Wednesday email, Executive Director Scott Boettger said he was hopeful that trail construction will begin in the summer, provided that the Land Trust meets its fundraising goal and the Hailey City Council approves a purchase-and-sales agreement with the organization.
“We are indeed on the downhill side of our $360,000 goal,” he wrote.
The “Preserve Croy Campaign” officially kicked off on Aug. 25 after the City Council rejected a $711,000 grant offer from the Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation that would have funded a campground on the 22-acre site.
The Croy Campground proposal had proved controversial ever since its introduction to city leaders in January, primarily due to homeowners’ concerns about increased traffic, wildfire danger and wildlife disruption.
Director of Development Courtney Jelaco said donations to fund the conservation easement purchase have poured in from residents across the valley—about two-thirds from Hailey and one-fifth from the north Valley.
“We are so excited by the support in this community and beyond,” she said.
The campaign’s donation page can be found at woodriverlandtrust.org/ways-to-give/.
“This special piece of land is important for migrating wildlife, for the restoration of the Simons/Bauer wetland and the Big Wood River,” Boettger told the Express. “The Hailey Greenway is really the jewel of our valley ... and I’m really proud that our community stood up and said, ‘Let’s protect this resource.’”
Land Trust tests dam-draining technique
The Land Trust completed a pond-leveling project at Rinker Rock Creek Ranch earlier this month to address future flooding concerns, according to Lands Program Director Keri York.
Highly active beavers in the preserve had increased the risk of flooding onto roads, York said. The project involved installing pipes in beaver dams to allow water to drain while still giving beavers the impression their dams are holding strong.
“Beavers are important to hydrologic function and stream ecosystems, but sometimes they build dams in places that flood roads and other undesirable areas,” she said. “As a mitigation strategy, we implemented ‘leveling’ devices that allow [beaver dams] to remain intact ... We are hoping that this strategy can be used in other places instead of alternative control methods.” ￼
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In