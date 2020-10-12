Over 9,000 households in Ketchum and Sun Valley will be impacted by a planned Idaho Power outage from 10 p.m. Monday to 6 a.m. on Tuesday.
The outage will allow crews to repair several sections of the transmission line that delivers electricity between Hailey and Sun Valley.
“This [work] will improve reliability for winter months,” an Idaho Power representative told the Express on Sunday.
To prepare for a power outage, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) recommends the following:
• Keep freezers and refrigerators closed. Freezers will maintain temperature for 48 hours and refrigerators will keep food at or below 40°F for about four hours.
• Disconnect appliances and electronics to avoid damage from electrical surges.
• Do not use a gas stovetop or oven to heat your home.
• Have flashlights with extra batteries ready for each household member.
• Only use generators outdoors and away from windows.
For questions on the outage, contact Energy Advisor Amber Larna at 208-788-8049.
