The nonprofit arm of Hailey-based POWER Engineers will invest $750,000 over the next five years—including $75,000 locally—to support underserved students in science, technology, engineering and math fields.
The POWER Foundation will donate $15,000 per year over the next five years to organizations based in Hailey and in nine other cities with POWER Engineers offices, including Fort Worth, Texas, and Atlanta, Georgia, it announced in a press release last week.
Grant recipients will be chosen by employees from each office. Recipients can be “schools, programs, or organizations that enable students from traditionally underrepresented groups to pursue their passion for STEM,” according to the foundation. Applicants that serve students from racial, ethnic, gender and sexual minorities, students from low-income families and students with disabilities will be given preference, the foundation stated.
